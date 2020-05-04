Cosa ci dicono i sogni

In Cinderella there is a song that goes, “A dream is a wish your heart makes.” In reality, a dream is sort of the same thing, just a little less romantic.

Sigmund Freud considered dreams to be a window in our our unconscious, according to How Stuff Works.

The father of psychology wasn’t right about everything, but he was right about dreams having meaning in our everyday life. In fact, there are ways that dreams can be a window into our conscious lives too.

You may not be able to control your dreams, but if you can remember them (even just occasionally) you might be able to learn more about what’s going on when you’re awake.

There are common dream themes, or rather, symbols, that have a generally accepted meaning among experts.

If you’ve ever dreamed any of these things, your sleeping brain might be trying to tell you something:

Dream Symbol 1: Falling

Falling is one of the most common and least pleasant dreams to have.

Like falling in real life, you feel out of control and helpless. According to Dream Dictionary Now, falling in your dream can symbolize that you are letting go of something you’ve held on to.

How this dream ends can also alter the meaning. Most of the time, people wake up from such a dream before landing. Sometimes people see themselves die upon impact, and others just land unharmed and continue on their dream.

A happy or sad ending indicates whether you think you are able to let go or not.

Dream Symbol 2: Teeth Falling Out

Having teeth missing is never a good look, and having them all fall out in a dream is extremely traumatic.

Dream Moods says the leading theory about this “teeth falling out” dream is an expression of anxiety about a situation or about how people perceive you.

Dream Symbol 3: Being Chased

Being chased is definitely one of the most anxiety-ridden dreams out there. Being chased by anything, especially a monster in your dreams, is a scary feeling.

Dream Moods says that being chased in a dream is an indication that you are feeling threatened or anxious in real life.

If you’ve had a dream like this, you might want to think about what is making you feel unsafe, and hopefully resolve the situation.

Dream Symbol 4: Sex Dream

Having a sex dream can be alarming because it can seem very real. The truth is that sex dreams symbolize an unfulfilled desire. Maybe you want to explore something new in the bedroom and your dream is trying to tell you something.

It’s OK to have a dream about someone who isn’t your partner — it’s better than if it happens in real life, and might not actually reflect real-world romantic interest.

Sometimes, your brain picks a subconscious sex partner based on qualities you associate with that person, like confidence or creativity.

Dream Symbol 5: Being Naked In Public

Chances are you were naked in your sex dream, but a dream about just being naked, or being naked in public, has a very different meaning.

If being naked in your dream is a negative or uncomfortable experience, then it symbolizes that you have a fear of being ridiculed.

On the other hand, a naked dream with a positive connotation can mean that you are confident and looking forward to something.

Dream Symbol 6: Flying

A dream about flying is definitely one of the best and most fun dreams to dream.

Unlike falling, flying symbolizes that you are happy and in control of a situation. Of course, it can depend on where and how you are flying, but flying dreams generally mean all good things.

Dream Symbol 7: Aliens

Aliens are, by definition, unidentified or unknown. On one hand, dreaming of extraterrestrial creatures can symbolize that you’re feeling threatened.

On the other hand, it can mean that you like to explore new things, meet new people, or even that you want to explore an unknown part of yourself, according to Female First.

Dream Symbol 9: Open Water

When you stare at open water, you get a sense of infinity and the unknown.

Like in reality, a dream involving open water probably means you are about to embark on an a new journey with an unknown outcome.

Pay attention to how you feel in your dream. If you feel panicked, you might not be ready for this next step, but if you feel calm, it’s probably the right moment.

Dream Symbol 9: Being Late

If you hate the feeling of being late, then you definitely hate dreaming about it too. While it’s not quite a nightmare, it can seem pretty close.

Dream interpreter Michael R. Olsen explains that a dream about being late can represent fear of missing an opportunity or of making promises you can’t keep.

Dream Symbol 10: Cheating Partner

Thinking about your partner being unfaithful is painful to even think about. Having to see it is so much worse, even if it’s just in a dream.

Before you start accusing your S.O. of cheating, you should know that a dream about this doesn’t mean it’s true in real life.

However, dreaming about this does suggest that you are insecure about it and that there might be some underlying trust issues in your relationship, according to Dream Moods.