Speaking at a dinner held in aid of the Australian bushfire recovery effort, The Prince of Wales last night paid tribute to the ‘extraordinary determination and resilience’ of the Australian people. The bushfires, which began in September, have claimed the lives of over 30 people, destroyed wildlife and burned more than 12.6 million hectares of land. Proceeds from last night went to charities helping on the ground in Australia, including @redcrossau. Visit @ClarenceHouse for more.