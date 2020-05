View this post on Instagram

Over the next 10 days, we're going to be highlighting 10 tracks from Susan’s new album with a personal message written by the woman herself! Day 1 – I Dreamed A Dream: This was the song that started it all off ten years ago and what a ten years it has been. It’s the song everyone remembers me by. Who would have thought that 3 minutes on the BGT stage performing this would have resulted in the most wonderful 10 years? #10DaysOfSusan