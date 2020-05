View this post on Instagram

March 7th, 2017 ✨After 16 years, I met my childhood Hero and he was everything I had dreamed of and so, so much more. Happiness. This is pure, genuine happiness. ❤️⚡️👓With all my heart, Thank You, Daniel. You wonderful, genuine, talented young man! ❤️ #DanielRadcliffe #London #TheOldVic #rosencrantzandguildensternaredead #TeenageDream #Childhood #DreamsComeTrue #Magic #radcliffeupdates #HarryPotter #BestFriends #Happiness 💛