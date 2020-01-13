Critics’ Choice Award 2020, i vincitori
Critics' Choice Award 2020, chi sono i vincitori? Andiamo a scoprire insieme chi si porta a casa la prestigiosa statuetta
Critics’ Choice Award 2020, vincitori e vinti: chi si è portato a casa l’ambita statuetta? Non avevamo dubbi su chi avrebbe portato a casa tutta una serie di premi prestigiosi nella nuova edizione dei premi che ogni anno vengono assegnati ai migliori film e programmi televisivi dalla critica a stelle e strisce!
Tutti si aspettavano che il favoritissimo The Irishman di Martin Scorsese si portasse a casa molti dei premi per cui era candidato: 14 nomination non sono poche. Ma si è dovuto scontrare con C’era una volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino e non c’è stata alcuna storia. Per il film di Netflix un solo premio consolatore!
Tutti i vincitori dei Critics’ Choice Award
Qui di seguito tutti i vincitori dei Critics’ Chioice Award 2020: siete d’accordo con le scelte della critica statunitense?
- Best Picture
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Best Actress
Renée Zellweger – Judy
- Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Best Young Actor/Actress
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
- Best Acting Ensemble
The Irishman
- Best Director
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
- Best Original Screenplay
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Best Adapted Screenplay
Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins – 1917
- Best Production Design
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Best Editing
Lee Smith – 1917
Best Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
- Best Hair and Makeup
Bombshell
- Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
- Best Animated Feature
Toy Story 4
- Best Action Movie
Avengers: Endgame
- Best Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
- Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
Us
- Best Foreign-Language Film
Parasite
- Best Song
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman ex-aequo “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose
- Best Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker