Critics’ Choice Award 2020, i vincitori

Critics' Choice Award 2020, chi sono i vincitori? Andiamo a scoprire insieme chi si porta a casa la prestigiosa statuetta

Home > Spettacolo > Critics’ Choice Award 2020, i vincitori

Critics’ Choice Award 2020, vincitori e vinti: chi si è portato a casa l’ambita statuetta? Non avevamo dubbi su chi avrebbe portato a casa tutta una serie di premi prestigiosi nella nuova edizione dei premi che ogni anno vengono assegnati ai migliori film e programmi televisivi dalla critica a stelle e strisce!

Tutti si aspettavano che il favoritissimo The Irishman di Martin Scorsese si portasse a casa molti dei premi per cui era candidato: 14 nomination non sono poche. Ma si è dovuto scontrare con C’era una volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino e non c’è stata alcuna storia. Per il film di Netflix un solo premio consolatore!

Critics' Choice Award

Tutti i vincitori dei Critics’ Choice Award

Qui di seguito tutti i vincitori dei Critics’ Chioice Award 2020: siete d’accordo con le scelte della critica statunitense?

  • Best Picture
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Best Actor
    Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
  • Best Actress
    Renée Zellweger – Judy
  • Best Supporting Actor
    Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Best Supporting Actress
    Laura Dern – Marriage Story
  • Best Young Actor/Actress
    Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
  • Best Acting Ensemble
    The Irishman
  • Best Director
    Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
    Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Best Original Screenplay
    Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Best Adapted Screenplay
    Greta Gerwig – Little Women
  • Best Cinematography
    Roger Deakins – 1917
  • Best Production Design
    Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Best Editing
    Lee Smith – 1917

    Best Costume Design
    Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
  • Best Hair and Makeup
    Bombshell
  • Best Visual Effects
    Avengers: Endgame
  • Best Animated Feature
    Toy Story 4
  • Best Action Movie
    Avengers: Endgame
  • Best Comedy
    Dolemite Is My Name
  • Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
    Us
  • Best Foreign-Language Film
    Parasite
  • Best Song
    “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman ex-aequo “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose
  • Best Score
    Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker