Critics’ Choice Award 2020, i vincitori Critics' Choice Award 2020, chi sono i vincitori? Andiamo a scoprire insieme chi si porta a casa la prestigiosa statuetta

Critics’ Choice Award 2020, vincitori e vinti: chi si è portato a casa l’ambita statuetta? Non avevamo dubbi su chi avrebbe portato a casa tutta una serie di premi prestigiosi nella nuova edizione dei premi che ogni anno vengono assegnati ai migliori film e programmi televisivi dalla critica a stelle e strisce!

Tutti si aspettavano che il favoritissimo The Irishman di Martin Scorsese si portasse a casa molti dei premi per cui era candidato: 14 nomination non sono poche. Ma si è dovuto scontrare con C’era una volta a Hollywood di Quentin Tarantino e non c’è stata alcuna storia. Per il film di Netflix un solo premio consolatore!

Tutti i vincitori dei Critics’ Choice Award

Qui di seguito tutti i vincitori dei Critics’ Chioice Award 2020: siete d’accordo con le scelte della critica statunitense?