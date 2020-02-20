Harry e Meghan Markle, la regina Elisabetta blocca il marchio “Sussex Royal”
La regina Elisabetta avrebbe bloccato il marchio "Sussex Royal" di Harry e Meghan Markle secondo le ultime indiscrezioni riportate dai tabloid britannici
La regina Elisabetta avrebbe bloccato il marchio Sussex Royal di Harry e Meghan Markle secondo le ultime indiscrezioni riportate dai tabloid britannici. I due hanno deciso di dare le dimissioni da membri senior della famiglia reale e trasferirsi in Canada ma speravano di poter usare, nel futuro, il loro marchio. Non sarà così, a quanto sembra; ecco cos’è accaduto.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Canada House in London to thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada. The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family. Thank you Canada 🇨🇦! • Video © SussexRoyal Music © Raphael Lake
Come ben sapete, Harry e Meghan Markle hanno preso la loro decisione: lasciare gli impegni reali per poter vivere meglio la loro vita come una normale famiglia. Ovviamente, rinunciando a tutto ciò, dovranno dire addio anche al loro patrimonio e alle entrate finanziarie che permettevano loro di vivere agevolmente. Per guadagnarsi da vivere, la coppia aveva pensato di sfruttare il loro marchio di Duca e Duchessa di Sussex ma la regina sembra decisa a non permetterglielo. Lo rivelano alcuni tabloid britannici che parlano di un irremovibile veto alla parola royal affiancata ai nomi di Harry e Meghan Markle.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Una brutta notizia per il Principe Harry d’Inghilterra e Meghan Markle che, ultimamente, si erano lanciati a tutto gas sui social, aprendo il loro account Instagram @sussexroyal, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, The official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex e il loro sito sussexroyal.com in cui avevano investito una bella somma di denaro.
Il Principe Harry d’Inghilterra e Meghan Markle speravano, infatti, di poter tratte profitto dal marchio ma sembra che la Regina Elisabetta abbia detto un no deciso. Cosa accadrà adesso? I due dovranno trovare fonti di guadagno alternative per continuare a vivere bene. Siamo sicuri, però, che non sarà un problema per loro.
Di fatto, il No deciso della sovrana d’Inghilterra ha senso. La regina Elisabetta, infatti, ha accettato la decisione della coppia di sottrarsi agli impegni reali ma non vuole, ovviamente, vederli “lucrare” sul marchio reale. Un modo per dire loro che “non si può avere la botte piena e la moglie ubriaca”.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined hundreds of veterans and their families at the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, to honour and remember those who lost their lives in service of their country. Their Royal Highnesses each planted a Cross of Remembrance, paying respect to those who have served in our Armed Forces. They were then honoured to spend time meeting with veterans and family members from all areas of the Armed forces – from those who have served in past campaigns to more recent conflicts. This is the seventh time The Duke has attended the Field of Remembrance – having previously accompanied The Duke of Edinburgh for several years. The Duchess of Sussex was grateful to be able to join her husband on this important day and to personally recognise those who have served. #remembrance #lestweforget
L’attrice americana, infatti, avrebbe ricevuto diverse proposte dal mondo del cinema che starebbe valutando. Harry e Meghan Markle sono liberi di sceglie come vivere la loro vita ma non possono strumentalizzare il nome della monarchia britannica.
A mettere i punti sulle i è stato il Daily Mail che ha scritto in un recente articolo:
“È una situazione delicata. Mancano ancora i dettagli, i Sussex però hanno preso atto della decisione. Quasi tutti a Buckingham Palace sapevano che sarebbe finita così. Forse persino Harry e Meghan immaginavano un simile epilogo, nonostante le tante energie spese per quel marchio”.