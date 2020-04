View this post on Instagram

#stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy Had so much fun going live yesterday with my day 1️⃣ @shanidarden. This week we discussed all things teen skincare with our girls Honorcita and Phoenix (they really DO grow up so fast! 😭) Swipe ➡️ to see our step-by-step @honest_beauty skin care routine. 1) Cleanse – using our Clearing Cleanser with 0.5% salicylic acid naturally derived from wintergreen great for treating acne 2) Mask – 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask with activated charcoal perfect for detoxifying teenage skin but super gentle with manuka 🍯 3) Treat – Vitamin C Radiance Serum for a little glow ✨4) Moisturize – Hydrogel Cream with ✌️ types of hyaluronic acid and advanced moisture-release technology 💦 Voila! 💁‍♀️👍 Never too early to teach the kiddos about healthy skin! #honestbeauty #jessandshani #cleanbeauty