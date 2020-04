View this post on Instagram

We lost someone very special in our family in the early hours of this morning. My beautiful step mum Jill. She passed away peacefully after living with Alzheimer’s for 10yrs. Before this she was the most wonderful actress and dancer. Her death is not a surprise, and as her son Adam says it’s a thankful release from what is a brutal disease. I love this photo of her with her sons Adam and Sean ❤️ She was always so beautiful inside and out, and the best step mum I could have asked for ❤️