Oscar 2020, le shortlist delle prime 9 categorie Per gli Oscar 2020 sono uscite le shortlist delle prime 9 categorie: ecco i film che potrebbero sperare di aggiudicarsi una statuetta

Oscar 2020, l’Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha annunciato per nove categorie del premio cinematografico le shortslist ufficiali. È stata fatta una grande scrematura, ma non siamo ancora arrivati alla lista di cinque film che concorreranno per i premi finali. Le nomination saranno votate tra il 2 e il 7 gennaio 2020 e annunciate il 13 gennaio. Mentre le votazioni finali si terranno dal 30 gennaio al 4 febbraio. In attesa della Notte degli Oscar del 9 febbraio!

Documentary Feature

“Advocate”

“American Factory”

“The Apollo”

“Apollo 11”

“Aquarela”

“The Biggest Little Farm”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“The Great Hack”

“Honeyland”

“Knock Down the House”

“Maiden”

“Midnight Family”

“One Child Nation”

Documentary Short Subject

“After Maria”

“Fire in Paradise”

“Ghosts of Sugar Land”

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“The Nightcrawlers”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Stay Close”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

International feature film

Czech Republic, “The Painted Bird”

Estonia, “Truth and Justice”

France, “Les Misérables”

Hungary, “Those Who Remained”

North Macedonia, “Honeyland”

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

Russia, “Beanpole”

Senegal, “Atlantics”

South Korea, “Parasite”

Spain, “Pain and Glory”

Make up and hairstyling

“Bombshell”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Downton Abbey”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Little Women”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Music (original score)

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Bombshell”

“The Farewell”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Frozen II”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“The King”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“1917”

“Pain and Glory”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Us”

Music (original song)

“Speechless” da “Aladdin”

“Letter To My Godfather” da “The Black Godfather”

“I’m Standing With You” da “Breakthrough”

“Da Bronx” da “The Bronx USA”

“Into The Unknown” da “Frozen II”

“Stand Up” da “Harriet”

“Catchy Song” da “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Never Too Late” da “The Lion King”

“Spirit” da “The Lion King”

“Daily Battles” da “Motherless Brooklyn”

“A Glass of Soju” da “Parasite”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” da “Rocketman”

“High Above The Water” da “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” da “Toy Story 4”

“Glasgow” da “Wild Rose”

Animated short film

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“He Can’t Live without Cosmos”

“Hors Piste”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Mind My Mind”

“The Physics of Sorrow”

“Sister”

“Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days”

Live action short film

“Brotherhood”

“The Christmas Gift”

“Little Hands”

“Miller & Son”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Refugee”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

“Sometimes, I Think about Dying”

Visual effects

“Alita: Battle Angel”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Captain Marvel”

“Cats”

“Gemini Man”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Terminator: Dark Fate”