Oscar 2020, nomination
Oscar 2020, nomination: ecco tutti i film che concorrono per vincere una prestigiosa statuetta. Cerimonia di consegna il 9 febbraio
Le nomination per gli Oscar 2020 sono finalmente qui. Il 9 febbraio verranno consegnati gli Academy Awards, edizione numero 92, che si svolgerà al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. Tutte le aspettative sono state attese e ora cresce l’attesa per la grande serata.
Tutte le nomination degli Oscar 2020
- Miglior film
«Le Mans 66. La grande sfida», «The Irishman», « Jojo Rabbit», « Joker», «Little Women», « Marriage Story», «1917», «C’era una volta …a Hollywood», «Parasite»
- Miglior regia
Bong Joon-ho («Parasite«), Sam Mendes («1917«), Todd Phillips (« Joker «), Martin Scorsese (« The Irishman») Quentin Tarantino («C’era una volta … a Hollywood»)
- Miglior attore non protagonista
Brad Pitt («C’era una volta a Hollywood»), Tom Hanks («A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood») Anthony Hopkins («The Two Popes») Al Pacino («The Irishman») Joe Pesci («The Irishman»)
- Miglior attrice non protagonista
Laura Dern («Marriage story) , Kathy Bates («Richard Jewell»), Margot Robbie («Bombshell»), Scarlett Johansson («Jojo rabbit») , Florence Puigh («Little woman»)
- Miglior attore protagonista
Antonio Banderas («Dolor y gloria»), Leonardo DiCaprio («C’era una volta …a Hollywood), Joaquin Phoenix («Joker”»), Jonathan Pryce («I due papi»), Robert De Niro («The Irishman«), Adam Driver («Marriage Story»)
- Miglior attrice protagonista
Scarlett Johansson («Marriage Story»), Saoirse Ronan («Little Women»), Charlize Theron («Bombshell»), Renee Zellweger («Judy»), Cynthia Erivo («Harriet»)
- Miglior film internazionale
«Corpus Christi» (Polonia) «Honeyland« (Macedonia) «Les Miserables» (Francia ) «Dolor y gloria» (Spagna), «Parasite» (Corea del sud)
- Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Rian Johnson («Knives Out«), Sam Mendes e Krysty Wilson-Cairns («1917«), Noah Baumbach («Marriage Story »), Quentin Tarantino («C’era una volta …a Hollywood) Bong Joon-ho («Parasite«)
- Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
Steven Zaillian («The Irishman«), Todd Phillips e Scott Silver («Joker»), Taika Waititi («Jojo Rabbit»), Greta Gerwig («Little Women«), Anthony McCarten («I due papi»)
- Miglior colonna sonora
Hildur Guðnadottir («Joker»), Alexandre Desplat («Little Women»), Randy Newman («Marriage Story»), Thomas Newman («1917«), John Williams («Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker»)
- Miglior film d’animazione
«How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World», « I Lost My Body», «Klaus», «Missing Link», « Toy Story 4»
- Miglior documentario
«American Factory», « The Cave», « The Edge of Democracy», « For Sama», «Honeyland»
- Miglior fotografia
Roger Deakins («1917»), Jarin Blaschke («The Lighthouse»), Rodrigo Prieto («The Irishman»), Lawrence Sher (« Joker»), Robert Richardson («C’era una volta …a Hollywood»)
- Miglior montaggio
«Le Mans ‘66 – La grande Sfida», «The Irishman», «Jojo Rabbit», « Joker », «Parasite»
- Miglior canzone originale
«I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away» (Toy Story 4), «I’m Standing With You» (Breakthrough), Into the Unknown» (Frozen 2), «(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again» (Rocketman), «Stand Up» (Harriet)
- Miglior trucco e acconciatura
« Bombshell», «Joker», « Maleficent: Mistress of Evil», «Judy», « 1917»
- Migliori costumi
Sandy Powell («The Irishman»), Jacqueline Durran («Little Women»), Mayes C. Rubeo («Jojo Rabbit»), Mark Bridges («Joker »), Arianne Phillips («C’era una volta …a Hollywood»)
- Miglior scenografia
«The Irishman», «Jojo Rabbit», «1917», « C’era una volta a… Hollywood», «Parasite»
- Migliori effetti visivi
«Avengers: Endgame», «The Irishman», «The Lion King», «1917», « Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker»
- Miglior sonoro
«Ad Astra», «Le mans ‘66. La grande sfida», «Joker», «1917», «C’era una volta … a Hollywood
- Miglior montaggio audio
«Le Mans ‘66 – La grande sfida», «Joker», «1917», «C’era una volta a… Hollywood», « Star Wars: L’ascesa di Skywalker»
- Cortometraggio animato
«Dcera (Daughter)», «Hair Love», «Kitbull », «Memorable», «Sister»
- Cortometraggio live action
«Brotherhood», «Nefta Football Club», «The Neighbors’ Window», «Saria», « A Sister»
- Cortometraggio documentario
«In the Absence», «Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone for a Girl», «Life overtakes me», «St Luis Superman», «Walk Run Cha-cha»