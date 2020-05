View this post on Instagram

Happy Christmas from Mexico!!! . . Not easy to spend christmas holiday far from home, but still enjoying what the life is bringing up… . . . . #cruiser #crewlife #shiplife #cruising #choosefun #cruiselover #maritime #lifeatsea #humanatsea #carnival #carnivalcruise #coolmariners #lifeatsea #atsea #officer #carnivalfantasy #deckofficer #navigation #cruiseship #cruiseships #crewlife #sailing #royalcaribbean #seaferer #cruisetime #navigator #cruiseshiplife #cruiselife #maritime_family #maninuniform #hairmanstyle