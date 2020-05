View this post on Instagram

As with all businesses at this time, at @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty we have been navigating our way around these difficult new circumstances. We thought for a long time about pausing our latest launch but we heard our beauty community when they asked us when the new silk eye brick we previewed at my February show was launching. And so we decided to push forward and are happy to say it's here today! Head to Stories to discover @valeriaferreiramakeup applying it before a #TeamVB party a few months ago. A new satin shine finish with gilded tones to bring a fresh soft gold highlight and glow to your make up look. And we hope a little joy. 20% of all sales will help feed families during this difficult time through Feeding America and the Trussell Trust. x VB