In honor of Valentine’s Day ❤️ figured we share some oldies of Belarus. There’s been a lot of press lately reporting that it was “love at first sight” and we’ve since received a lot of questions of what that means. So figured I’d share the adoption pic of Belarus to help people fall in love again and understand just how quickly this little guy can capture your heart #swoon. Pic 2 is from day 3 of him living with me — he was scrawny and not yet self confident but he so badly wanted to be loved. And pic 3 is from his first vet visit. As you can tell he’s definitely grown into his body and fluff since 😸 huge photo cred goes out to @furrtographer for that masterpiece of an adoption pic