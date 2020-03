View this post on Instagram

🎶 I want a cutie bipod for Christmas 🎵 🎶 Only a cutie bipod will do 🎵 🎶 Don't want a doll, no dinkey tinker toy🎵 🎶 I want a bipod to play with and enjoy🎵 • Meet Blitzen! This two year old chihuahua came to us right before Christmas. He was being given away for free on Facebook, but luckily a friend saw him and picked him up for us. • He’s a scaredy boy. We don’t know what he’s been through, and he has a bit of a cold, but he is learning to be loved. He is scared and doesn’t seem to know what a kind hand is, but he is learning. Noelle is helping to show him the ropes. • Blitzen will need a front wheel cart and all the standard vetting so if you’re looking to do some year-end charitable giving, please give the gift of mobility this holiday season. Donate to Blitzen’s cart at the link in our bio. WELCOME BLITZEN! • #loveyloaves #differentnotdefective #chihuahuasofinstagram #chihuahuapuppy #chihuahualovers #puppylover #2leggeddog #nublove #nubbinpower #specialneedsdog #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuerocks #dogrescue #chilove #chisofinstagram