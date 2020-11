BATS BATS BATS: Over the past few weeks we’ve admitted 41 bats, both Cape serotine (Neoromicia capensis) and Yellow house bats (Scotophilus dingani). While they are all at differing ages and species, they are fed a specialised diet which supports their nutritional requirements at their respective developmental stages. The youngest ones are on a milk formula and, as they grow, they are being introduced to additional food items. The cost of incorporating insects grows too, as do their appetites! We asked if you would consider sponsoring their next meal, and we received a record 102 meals sponsored! THANK YOU to all our lovely supporters who sponsored meals for our current bat patients in our #OneMeal initiative.Since the last post, our bat patient numbers have quadrupled! We’d really love it if you’d consider sponsoring a meal for our group of bats – every cent helps in making a difference! Please scan to donate: https://pos.snapscan.io/qr/PXMP5766(our other donation channels are always available here: http://www.johannesburgwildlifevet.com/make-a-donation.html)We are a non-profit company (NPC) that treat indigenous wildlife and rely solely on your donations.#KeepingItWild #MakingADifference #OneMeal www.johannesburgwildlifevet.com📷: Dr K