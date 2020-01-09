Come aiutare le persone e gli animali colpiti dall’incendio in Australia
L’Australia sta vivendo un momento doloroso e complesso, ecco cosa possiamo fare per aiutarla
Molti di noi hanno un debole per l’Australia e questo non riguarda solo i coccolosi koala. L’Australia è stata menzionata da molte riviste del settore come destinazione del 2020 grazie alle sue viste mozzafiato ai confini del mondo, le delizie enogastronomiche e la grande varietà di attività Outdoor che offre per tutti i viaggiatori avventurosi.
Tuttavia attualmente, l’Australia sta vivendo uno dei suoi periodi più dolori e complicati degli ultimi anni, un grande incendio infatti ha colpito la destinazione e sta distruggendo territori, animali e persone.
Le organizzazione benefiche che si stanno muovendo per intervenire attivamente per recuperare e salvare le terre carbonizzate sono molte e anche noi, nel nostro piccolo possiamo contribuire. Qui di seguito tutte le associazioni alle quali rivolgersi.
Questo è il Fondo per aiutare a ricostruire case e attività commerciali perse negli incendi.
Hanson Bay Wildlife and Koala Sanctuary invece riguarda la ricostruzione degli habitat dei koala.
Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park si occupa della cura degli animali feriti. Oltre alle donazioni economiche sono graditi anche prodotti come latte per i koala, integratori e medicine.
County Fire Service Foundation aiuta le famiglie dei vigili del fuoco volontari che sono stati feriti o hanno perso la casa o la vita mentre combattevano le fiamme.
Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, la Croce Rossa australiana accetta donazioni in denaro insieme a contributi di abbigliamento e piccoli oggetti domestici da vendere come raccolta fondi. Accettano anche volontari.
Anche un viaggio può essere un ottimo modo per aiutare il Paese, molte destinazioni australiane hanno delle economie basate sul turismo. Le aree interessante dagli incendi sono comunque lontane dalle zone a tasso alto turistico ma l’ente del turismo australiano invita comunque a raggiungere il paese con prudenza.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
We are only just starting to see the extent of the damage caused by the tragic #KangarooIslandBushfires. It’s a big island, and the recovery phase is well underway, and it’s estimated that 30% of the island has been affected. We are realising how much we need your help. If you are looking to donate or volunteer your time, we have put together a comprehensive list detailing how best to do this right now – link in bio. We will continue to share information about the large areas of the island which remain unaffected and still incredibly pure. We will give you recommendations about what is open and what to see and do safely once the CFS has announced it is fully safe to do so. The way you, and the way we can help rebuild #KangarooIsland (for the long term), is through tourism. Tourism is Kangaroo Islands’ main industry and so the local operators are asking for your help to rebuild their livelihoods and businesses by continuing or planning a holiday to Kangaroo Island. #SeeSouthAustralia Thank you to everyone who has donated, sent messages of support, gathered in communities to say a prayer on the other side of the world, volunteered their time and shared our posts – we are so very grateful and humbled by your sincerity. Video by Steven Marshall via FB yesterday 5 January, 2020. #SeeSouthAustralia