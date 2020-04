View this post on Instagram

While we’re all trying to come to terms with the harsh realities of life during a global pandemic, the medical professionals on the frontlines don’t have that luxury. Thousands of people are seriously ill, and it’s our doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to care for them. These and other health care workers are risking their own lives because many do not have the personal protective equipment (#PPE) they need to stay safe. For weeks, the pleas of these workers have largely gone unanswered. And while they’re waiting for the masks, gloves, and other essential supplies they desperately need, the numbers of infected people have skyrocketed. As of April 2, the Centers for Disease Control (#CDC) reports the total cases of #COVID19 in the United States as more than 200,000. More than 4500 people have died. That includes health care workers like New Jersey emergency room doctor #FrankGabrin, who died in his husband’s arms a week after testing positive for the new coronavirus, reported CNN. One nurse, #ImarisVera, who lives in Chicago, managed to buy her own N95 mask to wear at work. It’s the respirator recommended by the CDC for #healthcareprofessionals because it captures 95% of air particles when worn correctly. But Vera alleges that her manager told her she wasn’t allowed to wear it, even when caring for a COVID-19 patients in an ICU unit that had been converted to a designated COVID unit.