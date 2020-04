View this post on Instagram

An invitation to travel back in time: Rajasthan, India, 1988 For nearly 40 years, French photographer Jean Larivière roamed the four corners of the globe for #LouisVuitton, capturing spectacular landscapes and awe-inspiring moments for the original #SpiritofTravel campaigns. Photograph “Caravan of Camels in Pushkar” from @jean_lariviere’s "L'Oeuvre" Portfolio published in 2011.