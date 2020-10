View this post on Instagram

I absolutely love the Sussexes dedication to their area of interests and it was truly evident throughout the event. They aren’t here talking as if they’re experts and even said they aren’t experts themselves during the event. The Sussexes have actively gone out of their way behind the scenes to seek out information regarding social media and the tech field in order to increase their understanding. All the insightful people they selected to participate are those that have spoken to them previously on multiple occasions such as @tristanharris the Sussexes first met him at Stanford University back in February and they’ve kept in contact ever since. They did a great job hosting both together and independently while we learnt from the experts! I’m proud of them 🌟. I do urge you to watch the full video on @time’s YouTube channel. Link on my profile. I might decide to post some clips tomorrow but I truly want @time’s to be getting the clicks and views etc 😉 #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle #princeharry #britishroyalfamily #royalfamily #royals #archieharrison