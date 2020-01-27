Grammy Awards 2020, tutti i vincitori
Grammy Awards 2020, tutti i vincitori del premio: ecco chi si è portato a casa una statuetta tanto ambita
Grammy Awards 2020, chi ha vinto e chi ha perso i premi dedicati al mondo della musica e considerati proprio gli Oscar della musica? A fare incetta di premi è una giovanissima ragazza di appena 18 anni, Billie Eilish, in una serata completamente dedicata a Kobe Bryant, morto poche ore prima a causa di un incidente in elicottero.
Tutti i vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2020
Record of the Year
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
Album of the Year
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Billie Eilish
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Higher” — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Song of the Year
“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best Rap Album
IGOR — Tyler, The Creator
Best Comedy Album
Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Speechless” — Dan & Shay
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
POP FIELD
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best Pop Vocal Album:
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish
DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD
Best Dance Recording:
“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
No Geography — The Chemical Brothers
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela
ROCK
Best Rock Performance:
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.
Best Metal Performance:
“7empest” — Tool
Best Rock Song:
“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album:
Social Cues — Cage The Elephant
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album:
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
R&B
Best R&B Performance:
“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
“Jerome” — Lizzo
Best R&B Song:
“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Best R&B Album:
Venture — Anderson .Paak
RAP
Best Rap Performance:
“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy
Best Rap Song:
“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson
Best Country Song:
“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Best Country Album:
While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker
NEW AGE
Best New Age Album:
Wings — Peter Kater
JAZZ
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album:
12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau
Best Jazz Ensemble Album:
The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
“Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
“God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Best Gospel Album:
Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
Burn The Ships — for King & Country
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Testimony — Gloria Gaynor
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album:
#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
El Mal Querer – Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos
Best Tropical Latin Album:
Opus — Marc Anthony (WINNER – TIE)
A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola (WINNER – TIE)
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
Best American Roots Performance:
“Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles
Best American Roots Song:
“Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
Best Americana Album:
Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’
Best Bluegrass Album:
Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men
Best Contemporary Blues Album:
This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
Best Folk Album:
Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Good Time — Ranky Tanky
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album:
Rapture — Koffee
WORLD MUSIC
Best World Music Album:
Celia — Angelique Kidjo
CHILDREN’S
Best Children’s Music Album:
Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson
SPOKEN WORD
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
Becoming — Michelle Obama
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album:
Hadestown — Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Track from: A Star Is Born
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
Best Instrumental Composition:
“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
“Moon River” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
“All Night Long” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)
PACKAGE
Best Recording Package:
Chris Cornell — Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:
Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)
NOTES
Best Album Notes:
Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
HISTORICAL
Best Historical Album:
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Finneas
Best Remixed Recording:
“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO
Best Immersive Audio Album:
Lux — Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
Riley: Sun Rings — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)
Producer Of The Year, Classical:
Blanton Alspaugh
CLASSICAL
Best Orchestral Performance:
“Norman: Sustain” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording:
“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” — Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)
Best Choral Performance:
“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” — Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
“Shaw: Orange” — Attacca Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” — Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
Songplay — Joyce Didonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)
Best Classical Compendium:
The Poetry Of Places — Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
Higdon: Harp Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video:
“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
Best Music Film:
HOMECOMING — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer