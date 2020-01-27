Grammy Awards 2020, tutti i vincitori Grammy Awards 2020, tutti i vincitori del premio: ecco chi si è portato a casa una statuetta tanto ambita

Grammy Awards 2020, chi ha vinto e chi ha perso i premi dedicati al mondo della musica e considerati proprio gli Oscar della musica? A fare incetta di premi è una giovanissima ragazza di appena 18 anni, Billie Eilish, in una serata completamente dedicata a Kobe Bryant, morto poche ore prima a causa di un incidente in elicottero.

Tutti i vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2020

Record of the Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

Album of the Year

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher” — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Song of the Year

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Rap Album

IGOR — Tyler, The Creator

Best Comedy Album

Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Speechless” — Dan & Shay

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

POP FIELD

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best Pop Vocal Album:

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

DANCE/ELECTRONIC FIELD

Best Dance Recording:

“Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

No Geography — The Chemical Brothers

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela

ROCK

Best Rock Performance:

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

Best Metal Performance:

“7empest” — Tool

Best Rock Song:

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album:

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album:

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

R&B

Best R&B Performance:

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak & André 300

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Jerome” — Lizzo

Best R&B Song:

“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Best R&B Album:

Venture — Anderson .Paak

RAP

Best Rap Performance:

“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

Best Rap Song:

“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage ft. J. Cole)

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson

Best Country Song:

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, Songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best Country Album:

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album:

Wings — Peter Kater

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau

Best Jazz Ensemble Album:

The Omni-american Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

“Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

“God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Best Gospel Album:

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Burn The Ships — for King & Country

Best Roots Gospel Album:

Testimony — Gloria Gaynor

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album:

#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

El Mal Querer – Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Opus — Marc Anthony (WINNER – TIE)

A Journey Through Cuban Music — Aymée Nuviola (WINNER – TIE)

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance:

“Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles

Best American Roots Song:

“Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

Best Americana Album:

Oklahoma — Keb’ Mo’

Best Bluegrass Album:

Tall Fiddler — Michael Cleveland

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Tall, Dark & Handsome — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

Best Folk Album:

Patty Griffin — Patty Griffin

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Good Time — Ranky Tanky

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album:

Rapture — Koffee

WORLD MUSIC

Best World Music Album:

Celia — Angelique Kidjo

CHILDREN’S

Best Children’s Music Album:

Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype — Jon Samson

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

Becoming — Michelle Obama

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album:

Hadestown — Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Track from: A Star Is Born

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition:

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

“Moon River” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

“All Night Long” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

PACKAGE

Best Recording Package:

Chris Cornell — Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:

Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

NOTES

Best Album Notes:

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

HISTORICAL

Best Historical Album:

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical:

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Finneas

Best Remixed Recording:

“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

Best Immersive Audio Album:

Lux — Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Classical:

Riley: Sun Rings — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

Producer Of The Year, Classical:

Blanton Alspaugh

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance:

“Norman: Sustain” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording:

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” — Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

Best Choral Performance:

“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” — Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

“Shaw: Orange” — Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” — Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

Songplay — Joyce Didonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

Best Classical Compendium:

The Poetry Of Places — Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

Higdon: Harp Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video:

“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

Best Music Film:

HOMECOMING — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer