As we continue to reflect on some of the organisations supported by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, today we wanted to share more about @TheMayhew, an animal welfare charity which The Duchess became Patron of earlier this year. Mayhew believes in the power of community and the special bond between humans and animals, which is why their programming does not simply focus on rescuing animals but rather takes a more holistic approach to shaping the lives of pets and humans, alike. Their TheraPaws dogs and volunteers now visit not just care homes and hospitals, but also mental health facilities and youth groups – expanding the benefits of animal assisted therapy into much needed areas. They also work with the homeless community assisting with treatments and check ups for their pets so that the most vulnerable can trust that their pet will remain by their side. This year, Mayhew has continued its specialized work overseas, vaccinating more than 30,000 dogs against rabies and other diseases, and empowering locals to improve animal welfare humanely and sustainably. The Duchess is also proud that they are creating opportunities for women, with the female led vet team in Kabul neutering 2,500 dogs so far this year. As a long-time rescue dog owner, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to be Mayhew’s Patron and applauds them for the vital work that they do every day. Please visit @TheMayhew to learn more, as Mayhew continue their very important contribution to the community for all of us and the pets we hold dear. Photo © PA / Ivan Flores / Tamara Yoxall