Marty at St Anne’s had an interesting start to his day 😅 He noticed a dog poke it’s nose through our front gate and waited for them to enter (with a human). To Marty’s surprise.. this dog was actually alone and happened to be one of our regular daycare pup’s 😂 She had let herself out of her yard and walked on over to HappyTails and waited for someone to let her in to play. Marty immediately called her owners who decided to leave her for the day, since clearly that’s how she wanted to spend her Saturday.