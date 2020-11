Handsome Tonka (A450668) is a volunteer favorite. This gentleman has been with us since April 15! He's eager to score some freedom from the shelter and hopefully land a forever home before the holidays.Tonka is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches. He was initially fearful in the shelter environment, but has acclimated well. He would do best as the only dog in the home.He's available for both in-person and virtual adoption! Find out more about him here: https://bit.ly/33YdpzAVideo Credit: Thank you to Volunteer Vance for this video!