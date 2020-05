View this post on Instagram

This is such a great photo. It really captures Mr Bigglesworth so well because no matter where he is in the house he always has food in his mouth. 😆. . Mr Bigglesworth has a rare hairless genetic condition, but we love him the way he is, please no negative comments. . #mrbigglesworth #houserabbit #rexrabbit #rabbit #bunny #hairlessrabbit #bunstagram #bunniesofinstagram #rabbitlove #rabbitunited #bunnyinaustralia #bunniesoftheworld #cuterabbit #bunnylove #lapin #kanin #kaninchen #hase #australia #fabbunnies #ilovemybunnies #うさぎ #ウサギ #토끼 #netherlanddwarf #cinnamonbun #instagram #weeklyfluff #mrbigglesworthrabbit