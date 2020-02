View this post on Instagram

Wanted to celebrate this tiny but mighty girl today, on her 3 year adoptaversary! She has come so far and I’m so grateful for every day that she is in this world.. It’s hard for me to articulate all that has happened in the last 3 years, how much she has gone through medically, and how much she has helped me by being in my life (all the kitties help).. Everyday she proves that she really is the Little Potato That Could!! Thank you all for helping celebrate her and loving her from near and far! ❤️🥔🎉❤️ #littlepotatothatcould #specialspud #tinycatdoingcatthings #fiestapotato #sweetpotato #tinybutmighty #playfulpepita #specialneedscat #blindcat #adoptdontshop