Sei diverse famiglie lo hanno adottato per poi riportarlo sempre indietro: ma quali sono i difetti di questo cucciolo?

You can’t buy happiness, but you can adopt it!All dogs in this video are available at our Bonita location and have been waiting 14+ days for a family to call their own. Featuring Onyx, Max, Reef, Cadbury, Elizabeth, and Lloyd. Please know Lloyd (Malinois) came to us with an old shoulder injury causing an odd gait but he doesn’t let it stop him from having fun. Please share to help find them home for the holidays!#HomeFurTheHolidays Adoption Special through Dec 31st. All animals that have been available for adoption for 14 or more days will be available for a $15 adoption fee. All animals that have been in our care for 100 days or more will have their adoption fee waived. Find your new companion by visiting sddac.com to view our available pets and submit an application online today!