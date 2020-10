View this post on Instagram

While being quarantined and having time to reflect on many things one thing I thought of is how on earth was I so lucky to have such a caring and special dog like Watson. I suffer from anxiety and was recently diagnosed with PTSD. I decided to film an example of Watson’s reaction whenever I feel down. Having Watson be my emotional support dog was the best thing that have happened to me. I’ve grown so much as a person thanks to that one dog in my life that makes me want to keep going. This is a post to appreciate dogs. Dogs are amazing. Dog are life 🤍 – Song: Surrender by Natalie Tayler