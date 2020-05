View this post on Instagram

Our little panther seed Aela is doing great! Harder to get pics and videos of because she is obsessed with trying to nurse on every soft blanket ever, so she’s always face down lol. I have to purrito her if I wanna get a picture of her face! 😹 She has been able to take some feeds with a syringe/extra long nipple combo, so she’s not being exclusively tube fed anymore! She is much happier now being able to suckle on something, but honestly she was already a pretty happy girl. I’ve never met a more content and angelic little neonate in my life. 🖤