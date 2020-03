View this post on Instagram

Stella knows she’s a very good girl! • Jake and I were so proud of Stella this morning because she slept in her own bed the WHOLE night! (Normally she sneaks up to our bed after we’ve fallen asleep.) • When we woke up to see Stella still in her bed, we happily petted her, kissed her forehead, and gave her hugs. Stella got up, walked to her device, said “Good Stella”, wiggled in excitement, and rolled over for belly rubs. • Since then, Stella has said “happy” three different times in the past two hours. Starting off the day on the right foot is important for all of us, even Stella!