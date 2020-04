Coronavirus: mamma positiva partorisce la sua bambina mentre è in coma

View this post on Instagram

HUGE DAY TODAY!!!! #praisethelord Still currently at the hospital, in isolation but today I graduated from the ICU to the floor’!!!’ 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼. Correction sadly I still can’t have any visitors because I still I am corona positive #coronasurvivor